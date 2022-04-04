Virtuoso Has All The Talent

I am not a trainer so I will not pretend to understand why, but I know that many famous trainers of the past and present have always seen Nottingham as a decent track to educate their better horses, and who am I to argue with their opinions.

The soft ground predicted for this afternoon is a slight concern for betting purposes, but the word coming out of Lambourn is that they think they have a winner in waiting in Virtuoso, who returns to the track in the 1.40pm. Once raced at two, she was slowly away at Newbury on heavy ground before doing her best work late on over the six furlongs to run on in to sixth, and she will have learned a lot from that education.

Although bred to be better on a decent surface, she handled it well enough that day and if she has improved over the winter as hoped, she could go well here, though with do many unknown quantities among her rivals, an each way bet seems the most sensible ploy.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Virtuoso 1.40pm Nottingham 20/1 Bet365