Takeit Easy of major interest at Ludlow

Takeit Easy is a progressive sort who still looks ahead of the assessor, so at 9/4 thus rates the standout bet on today’s card at Ludlow in the 2m handicap hurdle there today (3.20).

This Pam Sly trained six-year-old has taken his form to a new level since going down the handicap route, landing a class 4 at Huntington off 109 before finishing an excellent four length sixth of 17 to Lovely Citizen in an competitive class 3 at Cheltenham off 117.

He backed that up with a solid fourth in the same grade at Newbury off the same rating before resuming winning ways last time out over this course and distance when beating Hydroplane by 1 1/2 lengths off 118.

Takeit Easy, who was sent off the heavily-backed 11/8 favourite that day, travelled ominously well throughout and after jumping into the lead at the last ran on strongly to score with a bit more in hand than the winning margin suggests.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 4lb, went on to win his next two starts and is now rated 123. Magi Dancer, who finished a further 1 1/4 lengths back in third and was getting 3lb from the selection, has since finished runner-up in his next two starts of 122 and 121.

That gives the form a strong looks in relation to this same grade class 3 affair and suggests a 3lb rise for Takeit Easy is extremely lenient.

A revised rating of 121 looks very exploitable in my book, especially given his progressive profile, and to me this looks a golden opportunity for him to go in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Takeit Easy (9/4 generally available – use BOG firms)