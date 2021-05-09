Whitlock weighted to strike on handicap debut at Plumpton

In the 2m handicap hurdle on today’s card at Plumpton (3.38), Whitlock is a strong fancy at 100/30 to cash-in on what looks a handy mark and land he spoils.

This six-year-old was a useful performer on the level when trained by John Gosden, winning twice and finishing runner-up in a class 3 handicap at Nottingham off an official rating of 87.

He then joined Nicky Henderson for a hurdling campaign and after getting well beaten in his first two starts over the obstacles, when well backed on both occasions, landed a jumpers’ bumper at Lingfield back in January when only having to be ridden clear to score readily by 1 1/4 lengths.

The third home that day, Hasanabad, is a decent sort who has sine run well to finish third in a competitive class 3 handicap hurdle at Newbury off 122 and fourth to Langer Dan in a Grade 3 handicap at Sandown off 121.

That gives the form a decent look and suggest and opening handicap mark of just 93 could seriously underestimate the ability of Whitlock.

Altough well-beaten last time out over hurdles, he has since undergone a wind operation and remains with potential after just four starts for Henderson.

This also looks a weak class 5 affair and in relation to his flat rating, Whitlock looks potentially thrown-in at the weights in my eyes.

He thus rates the standout bet on the card for a yard that boasts an overall strike rate of just over 29 per cent with its runners at the venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Whitlock (100/30 bet365 – BOG)