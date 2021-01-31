Viola Park a punt at 11s

Having been eased further in the weights, Viola Park makes plenty of appeal at 11/1 in the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (1.10).

This Ron Harris trained seven-year-old is a four-time course and distance winner with the last of those successes coming back in October 2019 in this grade – class 6 – when scoring by 1/2 a length off a mark of 57.

He went on to finish a solid second on his hat-trick bid at Kempton off 60 and also ran well over CD when a nose runner-up off the same rating.

Viola Park is now able to race off a reduced rating of 48, his lowest in over four years, and comes into this having shaped quite nicely in two starts here following a 115 day break.

In the last of those over this trip he led until getting headed two from home and stuck to the task well to finish a two length fourth of 10 to Heptathlete off a rating of 50.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 3lb if taking into account the 7b claim of that one’s rider, has since gone on to follow-up in good style at Lingfield off 4lb higher (58).

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade affair and Viola Park is now reunited with David Probert who has a strike rate of 20 per cent on him having won five times and been placed on eight occasions in 25 starts.

He should also now be spot on to do himself justice, so at the odds on offer looks decent value from a good draw in stall three at a venue which clearly plays to his strengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Viola Park (11/1 William Hill – BOG)