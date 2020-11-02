Cafe Sydney holds rock solid claims

Cafe Sydney is on a handy mark at present, so on the back of two solid efforts looks the one to be on in the 1m 4f handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.50).

This Tony Carroll trained four-year-old filly landed back-to-back contest in August of last year with the last of those successes coming in a class 6 at Brighton where she scored by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 54.

She also ran well her over 1m 1f back in February when third off 57 and put in a solid effort over course and distance in June when runner-up off 56.

Cafe Sydney is now able to race in this class 6 affair off 52 and comes into the contest having run well off 1lb higher when second at Bath before shaping nicely last time out over course and distance when a keeping on four length fifth of 12 to International Lady after being slowly away.

It gives her every chance from a handicapping perspective and the booking of Tom Marquand – who does well when teaming up with the yard – is another plus.

This race also lacks any real strength in depth, so I think it represents a good opportunity for Cafe Sydney to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cafe Sydney (9/2 BetVictor, Sky Bet – BOG)