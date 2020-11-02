Terrific Wright wins Unibet European Championship

Peter Wright won the Unibet European Championship title for a first time by defeating James Wade 11-4 in Sunday’s final in Oberhausen.

The World Champion scooped the £120,000 top prize and returns to second spot on the PDC Order of Merit, jumping above Gerwyn Price, after claiming his fifth title of 2020.

In the process, he denied Jonny Clayton a first televised title with an 11-8 semi-final triumph and then ended Wade’s hopes of claiming his second European Championship win in three years.

Wright averaged over 102 in his semi-final tie, but a tight contest turned in leg 18 when Clayton miscounted on a 111 finish to level, and the Scot stepped in to take a crucial 10-8 lead before closing out the win.

Wright then carried that momentum into the final against Wade, opening with back-to-back 13-dart legs and taking a 4-1 advantage, only to see the left-hander take out 121 to cut the gap to one leg.

Wade, though, missed a dart at tops to level in leg eight as Wright took a 5-3 lead, with a 13-darter extending his advantage before the 2018 winner hit back in 14 to trail 6-4.

Wright found another gear to set up possible nine-darters by opening the next two legs with 180s, taking out legs of 12 and 11 darts to surge into an 8-4 advantage, before punishing two misses from Wade to move five clear.

He then finished 143 to move a leg away from victory as Wade again missed two darts at a double, before checking out 125 to secure the title in style.

Wright averaged at least 102 in each of his five games in the event, also defeating Gabriel Clemens, Price and Steve West, and said: “I’m delighted to win, it’s great for me and it was good to have the fans here.”

“It’s the first final I’ve got to in the event, I’ve had a couple and managed to win it. I struggled in the semi-final, it was probably my toughest match and I couldn’t get going but I got away with it.

“James has won this before and is a quality player, so to get the win I’m really happy. He can reel off legs so you’ve got to try and keep him at bay, and luckily enough I did.”

Wright had withdrawn from the two European Tour events ahead of the European Championship, but said: “It was good to have a little rest and recharge the batteries, I knew what I needed to do to prepare for this.

“Everyone’s different but it worked for me. I believe I can be more consistent and I will be playing a lot better than that. I think I can hit some big averages.

“I feel good with my darts and with the way I’m standing but I think I can get better.”

Wade had come from 3-1 and 8-6 down in his semi-final with Devon Petersen to win 11-10 in a deciding leg, as the pair shared six ton-plus checkouts in an exciting contest.

South Africa’s Petersen had won through to his first televised semi-final to continue his impressive progress in 2020, while Clayton was denied a second appearance in a TV final as he lost out to Wright.

2020 Unibet European Championship

König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen

Sunday November 1

Semi-Finals

James Wade 11-10 Devon Petersen

Peter Wright 11-8 Jonny Clayton

Final

Peter Wright 11-4 James Wade