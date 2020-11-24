Arthritic TAMWORTH pensioner sent FIST shaped DILDO as a Pringles Grabber

A 90yo pensioner from Tamworth was left shocked after she ordered a ‘PRINGLES GRAGGER’ on WISH and got sent a HUGE rubber fist DILDO.

Maisie from Tamworth told daily Sport “I’m as broadminded as the next person, well you had to be during the war, but these PERVERTS and conmen need stopping.”

Maisie who suffers from an acute form of arthritis had been struggling for ages to get her FAVOURITE snack out of the tube so a neighbour suggested she order a PRINGLES GRABBER online.

Daily Sport has now given poor old Maisie a solution to getting her Pringles out and she is in very good humour as she said “I’ll give the DILDO to my daughter in-law for Christmas.”

Another HAPPY ENDING for a Daily Sport reader or two.