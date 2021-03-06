The Big Bite looks tasty at 12/1 in Greatwood Gold Cup

The Big Bite is a progressive sort and makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 now stepped back up to 2m 4f in the Grade 3 BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase on today’s card at Newbury (1.50).

This eight-year-old was a smart bumper/hurdler when trained by Tom George and has quickly developed into an even better chaser – winning twice and being placed on two occasions in five starts over the larger obstacles.

He easily beat Senior Citizen by 3 1/2 lengths over this trip at Doncaster in January of last year after which he was far from disgraced when runner-up at Haydock on bottomless ground.

The Big Bite then joined Henry Oliver and made a winning start for his new handler at Aintree back in November over 2m when beating Defi Scare by four lengths off a mark of 139.

He got put up 5lb for that taking success but ran really well of his revised rating of 144 last time out when runner up to Ibleo over 2m at Doncaster.

The Big Bite raced at the head of affairs and kept on when headed two be beaten 3 1/2 lengths by Venetia Williams’ improving eight-year-old, from whom he was receiving just 3lb, who went into the race on the back of a success and some very solid efforts to be placed in decent handicaps and is now rated 154.

It was then a further nine lengths back to the third home Whoshotthesheriff who has since bolted up by 15 lengths at Catterick.

That gives the form a solid look in my eyes and suggests that a further 2lb rise for The Big Bite is more than fair.

He was rated as high as 145 over hurdles so given his upwardly mobile profile a chase mark of 146 should not be beyond him.

The Big Bite also appeals as the type that has more to offer over this trip and underfoot conditions are fine, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Big Bite (12/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)