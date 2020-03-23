The Peckhampouncer a punt at 12/1

Given the strength of some of his juvenile form, The Peckhampouncer looks worth an each-way punt at 12/1 in the 7f handicap at Naas today (3.30).

The included when a five length runner-up to subsuquent Listed winner and now 104-rated Alligator Alley at Navan.

The Peckhampouncer also ran well when a keeping on 2 1/4 length third of seven to Think Big at Down Royal.

He finished just a length behind the runner-up Millisle and that one went on to land a Listed contest and finish runner-up in a Group 2 before rounding off the camoaign with success in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket to be rated 115.

The Peckhampouncer went on to open his account on handicap debut when scoring readily by two lengths off 79, befoe failing to shine on his final start off his current rating of 85 when seventh of nine at the Curragh.

However he appeals as the type to do better as a three-year-old – like his dam who improved at that age when stepped up to the trip of this.

On his aforementioned placed efforts, I think he should be up to winning races off his current rating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Peckhampouncer (12/1 Boylesports – BOG)