Well-weighted Mokhalad makes plenty of appeal in Naas sprint

Given his provem form at Naas, Mokhalad makes plenty of appeal off his last winning mark in the 6f handicap there today (3.00).

This seven-year-old is 2-2 over course and distance and also ran well on his other start here over 5f on his final start last season when a three length fourth of 18 to Tide Of Time off a markr of 82.

Prior to that he has also ran well at Navan whne fourth of 18 to All The King’s Men off 83.

Mokhalad, who had won three wins to his name prior to those solid efforts, now returns to action off 81 and that is the same as when last victorious at Bellewstown.

It makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective and another plus is that he had gone well fresh in the past.

His handler Damian English also has a 20 per cent strike rate at the venue in the past 12 months having saddled three winners and four placed from 15 runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mokhalad (9/2 bet365 – BOG)