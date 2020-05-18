Three sprint handicappers to follow

A look at three sprint handicappers which have become well-treated and I think are worth keeping onside when the 2020 flat season finally gets underway:

Glenamoy Lad

This Michael Wigham trained six-year-old is a dual turf winner who has also twice on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle over 6f.

The last of those successes coming in October 2018 where he was ridden out by Joe Fanning to land a in a valuable class 2 optional claiming handicap by a short-head off a rating of 93.

That success earned Glenamoy Lad, who got up to 97, a trip to Meydan at the beginning of 2018 but he was never able to get competitive in three outings in Dubai.

He was then given a break and shaped quite nicely when 3 3/4 length sixth of 14 to Swindler in a class 2 at Ascot off 91.

Glenamoy Lad also caught the eye at Newcastle in December in a class 3 when held-up before finishing a never nearer 5 length ninth of 14 to Brushwork under tender handling.

He then finished a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of nine to Atholblair Boy in a class 4 off 87 before finishing third at Newcastle when last seen in action at the beginning of March off 86.

Glenamoy Lad has since been eased a further pound and a revised rating of 85 is his lowest rating since November 2017 whne beating Tropics by 2 3/4 lengths.

It makes him look very well handicapped and he appeals as the type that has a race or two in him for his shrewd handler who knows how to pull off a punt.

Gunmetal

Trained by David Barron, this seven-year-old won three of his six starts in 2018, with the last of those coming in the competitive 22-runner Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

He made all at Ripon and ran on strongly to easily beat Dakota Gold by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 97. Prior to that, Gunmetal had run well in this when a 3 3/4 length 11th of 26 to Gifted Master off a rating of 97.

The Clodovil gelding got out ip to 104 for that taking sucess anad although he failed to get his head in front last year he did post several solid efforts in defeat.

They included when solid race off his current rating of 103 when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 19 to Duke Of Firenze at York off 103, a three length sixth of 26 to Cape Byron in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot off the same rating and when runner-up at Ripon off 98.

Gunmetal is set to swing back into action off a handicap mark of 94 – his lowest rating in two years – and that should enable him to be very competitive in valuable bing sprint handicaps judged on the pick of his form.

Jawwaal

This five-year-old landed back-to-back contests at Lingfield and Kempton in May 2018 when in the care of John Gosden. The latter came off an official rating of 89.

He went on to round off the campaignh with a solid third to Liush Life at Ascot off 85, after which he was gelded and joined to Michael Dods’ stable.

Although Jawwaal failed to get his head in front for his new handler last year, he did run well on several occasions in some competituve affairs.

His best run cme over 6f at York in a class 2 when caught close home and finishing a 1/2 length third of 15 to stable companinion Dakota Gold off a mark of 88.

The form of that race looks strong with Dakota Gold going on to win four of his nhext five races – including at Listed level – and the fourth home Golden Apollo landing the Ayr Silver Cup on his final start of the campaign.

It makes Jawwaal look a well-handicapped sort off his current rating of 85 and his handler does very well with sprinters and looks sure to place him to best effect.

I think there is definitely a race of two to be won with him this year.