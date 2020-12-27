Torigni ticks all the right boxes at Kempton

Having shaped really nicely on his debut in this country, the lightly-raced and unexposed Torigni rates the standout bet of the day at 11/2 in the 2m handicap at Kempton (3.40).

This four-year-old had just two starts in France, winning at Dieppe by four lengths in a 14-runner affair in the second of those.

He then moved to join Harry Whittington for leading owners Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede and ran very well after a 515 day absence when third of nine to Albert’s Back in a class 3 at Wetherby last month off an opening marko f 132.

After being held-up in the last trio, Torigni made good headway to track the leaders three from home. He was then awkward at the third last before keeping on well to be beaten just over four lengths.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 4lb, has since come out and bolted up in a class 2 at Haydock by eight lengths off 5lb higher and is now rated 141.

Haafapieicem, who was also recivining 2lb fronm the selection, was also in teh process of running a huge race next time up at Cheltenham in a competitive 16-runner class 3 when leading and coming to grief at the last.

That gives the form a solid look and Torigni is able to race in this same grade affair off an unchanged mark.

He could easily have been out up for that effort, so given that he is entitled to come on for that spin he looks potential ahead of the assessor in my book and very much the one to be on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Torigni (11/2 bet365 – BOG)