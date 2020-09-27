Well-weighted War Glory worth a wager at Chester

Now dropped back down into class 4 company, the well-weighted War Glory looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the 7f handicap at Chester today (3.35).

This Richard Hannon trained seven-year-old is an eight time winner. Seven of those have come on the all-weather, with the last in a class 2 at Lingfield in October when scoring by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 103.

Five of his six starts this year have been on the turf and he ran well in the first of those at Royal Ascot when a sixth length eighth of 23 to Motakhayyel in the class 2 Buckingham Palace off 96.

War Glory also ran well three starts back at Ascot when finishing off strongly to be nearest at the finish when a 3 3/4 length fourth of 12 to River Nymph in a class 3 off 88.

He has not been at his best in two starts since – in a class 3 an a class 2 – but is now able to race off 84 as a result.

It is his lowest rating since July 2016 makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form and simply too well-treated to ignore ins this grade in which he is 1-1.

He ha also bagged a good draw in stall four and been placed in both his starts at this venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way War Glory (8/1 Boylesports – BOG, paying 4 places)