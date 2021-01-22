Variyann a punt now returned to the polytrack

Following a solid return to action following a break, Variyann is a strong fancy at 3/1 to get back to winning ways in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (7.15).

This five-year-old, who was formerly trained in France by Alain de Royer-Dupre, did really well last year after joining Archie Watson and winning three of his six starts.

After landing his first two outings in class 5 contests on the turf at Haydock off marks of 75 and 80, Variyann went on to run really well on his first start on this surface over this course and distance when runner-up in a class 4 off 83.

He then went on to round off the campaign with a success in this grade – class 3 -at Kempton when making all to beat The Gill Brothers by a length off 84.

Variyann was then given a 95 day break and ran really well at Southwell earlier in the month when a keeping on not knocked about third off 89 where normal front running tactics where not employed.

He is now able to race in this off 88 and looks sure to strip much fitter for that spin.

The return to this surface is also an obvious plus and he hails from a yard in good form. So, if reverting to his front running style he could prove very hard to peg back in this seven-runner affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Variyann (3/1 William Hill)