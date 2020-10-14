Midweek 5 Minutes with Kezzie

Check out this week’s babe of the week Sport Readers Kezzie and read what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.



Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kezzie

Q2. Where are you from? Liverpool

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? One tattoo, base of spine, its Cream sign, loved raves in there. Only took few hours.

Q5. Any piercings? Few piercings done, tongue, right nipple, belly and ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Got started modelling when I won 2nd place in Northwest Calendar Girls Competition.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Been published in Studio38 publication 1 and Plz and Teaze magazine issue 2.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Being published in forthcoming magazine called Teal.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Have dance music on mostly to work out to, love amazing local DJ Gaz Jones he plays trance, prog and house mixes, love it.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love working out, I think a toned body is fit.

Q12. Are you into video games? No not at all.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Love watching Boxing, some amazing talent from Liverpool Tony Bellew has been incredible and Nick Ball is another talented Scouse featherweight, well done lads!.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love an afternoon watching old movies, Casino is still my all time fave!.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Absolutely love Italian food, Spaghetti Bolognese is lush!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Red Wines my all time fave, gorgeous anytime!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Maya Angelou has been an inspirational woman in history, she gave her best right up to the end.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5″8 with 34″ legs, I wear a size 8 and I’ve 34B BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Had an incredible fuck in the woods bent over a tree, loved it!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Love both, depends on the mood, sometimes fast f**ks are needed but a night of slow passionate love making is just gorgeous.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Can’t beat doggy, in deep every time.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love bears, absolutely gutted about our polar bears and climate change, wish we could save them

Q23. Social media. onlyfans.com/kezzie and Insta @kezchalinor_model