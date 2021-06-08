Wednesday Tips: Alsvinder appeals at 10s now back at Hamilton

Now returned to Hamilton, I think the dangerously well-treated Alsvinder is worth siding with at 10/1 in the 6f amateur jockeys’ handicap that gets proceedings underway there on Wednesday (5.45).

This Phil Kirby trained eight-year-old has two of his three starts at the Scottish venue. They both came in class 5 contest back in 2019 off marks of 68 and 72 before going onto land the hat-trecik at Catterick in the same grade off 78.

Alsvinder is now on a long losing run having not scored since March 2019 when he landed a claimer at Newcastle two starts later off an official rating of 98.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on numerous occasions, including when a 3/4 length runner-up at Lingfield four starts back off 70 and his mark has tumbled as a result.

Alsvinder now returns to the turf and is able to race in this class 6 off a reduced rating of just 54.

That is a career-low and makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form on ground which is ideal.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Alsvinder (10/1 bet365 – BOG)