Can BJS be crowned KING and take Canelo’s titles?

Later tonight [Saturday May 8] Britain’s WBO world super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders takes on POUND for POUNG king and WBC, WBA super and Ring Magazine champion Canelo Alvarez in TEXAS in a MASSIVE unification bout, the biggest since boxing resumed after global LOCKDOWNS due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Seasoned pro unbeaten GYPSY Saunders has vowed to make history and not only take Canelo’s TITLES but also his fearsome Pound for Pound status.

Tonight’s bout is a TOUGH fight for Saunders but he always shines when under pressure and has great boxing skills and the frame of mind to possibly outwit the TOUGH Mexican.

At yesterday’s weigh-in Canelo scaled 11st 13lbs 4oz with Saunders coming in just 4oz heavier at 11st 13lbs 8oz both easily inside the 12st limit.

There is certainly going to be some atmosphere when the first bell rings with an estimated RECORD BREAKING 80,000 crowd the biggest indoor crowd for boxing in the US and the biggest crown since PANDEMIC restrictions were lifted.

Daily Sport wishes BJS well tonight and cannot wait for him to be crowned KING.