Unibet Premier League’s May dates rescheduled

May’s planned Unibet Premier League nights in Glasgow, Leeds and London have been rescheduled for later in 2020, with the season also now set to conclude in Sheffield.

The Premier League season has been suspended since mid-March following restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with the league nights affected having been rearranged during 2020.

It has now been confirmed that the planned events at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and at The O2 in London have also now been postponed.

In addition, the planned move of the visit to The FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield to Thursday July 2 has also been amended, with the venue now set to host the Play-Offs on Thursday October 15 as part of the new-look schedule, should no further events be affected.

Details have also been finalised for the rescheduled visit to The SSE Arena in Belfast, which will now host the Premier League on Thursday August 13.

The rescheduled dates are as follows

Thursday May 7 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – NOW Thursday September 17

Thursday May 14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – NOW Thursday August 27

Thursday May 21 – The O2, London – NOW Thursday August 20

Thursday July 2 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield – NOW Thursday October 15

The announcement means that the visit to Birmingham is now set to see the season resume with Night Seven on Thursday July 30, with The O2 hosting Judgement Night on August 20 as the ninth-placed player in the league table is eliminated.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates. Should any fans with tickets be unable to attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

Revised Unibet Premier League Schedule

At April 6 2020

July 30 2020 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

August 13 2020 – The SSE Arena, Belfast

August 20 2020 – The O2, London

August 27 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

September 3 2020 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

September 9-10 2020 – Rotterdam Ahoy

September 17 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

September 24 2020 – The Manchester Arena

October 1 2020 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

October 15 2020 – The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield