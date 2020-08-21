York Saturday Tips: Ranch Hand a 20/1 each-way play in Ebor

In 1m 6f Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday (3.40), the Andrew Balding trained Ranch Hand makes plenty of each-way appeal at 20/1.

This four-year-old has won three of his nine starts and was last successful 12 months at Haydock over the trip of this when running on strongly to beat Trueshan by two lengths.

Ranch Hand then failed to shine when sent off a well-backed 11/2 favourite for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket, when he appeared not to stay, but there was lost to like about his return to action at Royal Ascot when a not knocked about seven length sixth of 16 to Fujaira Prince in the Copper Horse handicap over 1m 6f.

He shaped as if needing the run, holding every chance two from home before weakening inside the final furlong and now meets the winner on 6lb better terms

Ranch Hand went on to finish a solid staying on four length fifth of 16 to Deja in the 1m 4f Old Newton Cup at Haydock before being far from disgraced last time out when fourth of five to Eagles By Day in a Group 3 over this course and distance in muddling affair which wasn’t run to suit.

He now returns to handicap company off a career-high mark of 102, but ought to be very competitive off it and has shown enough to suggest he has a big pot like this in him.

Ranch Hand also proven winning form over the trip so everything looks in place for a big run. With Betfair and Paddy Power paying six places, and going only two pints shorter than the 22/1 best priced available, I think he looks well worth an each-way wager.

Daily sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ranch Hand (20/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 6 places)