York Saturday Tips: Well-weighted Pivoine a punt at 28/1

Given that he has a fine record at York and has dropped to a dangerous mark, Pivoine looks worth a punt at 28/1 in the 1m 2f Sky Bet Handicap there on Saturday (4.40).

This Andrew Balding trained six-year-old has won two of his three starts over course and distance, the first came in this in 2018 when winning off a mark of 98.

The other came 13 months ago he travelled strongly before finding plenty to beat Setting Sail by a length in the 20-runner Diamond Jubilee Cup off a mark of 104.

Pivoine went on to finish a fine length runner-up to Desert Encounter three starts later in a Group 3 at Newbury off an official rating of 110.

He has fail3d to shine in two starts this season, but has quickly been dropped 6lb as a result and is now able to race off a rating of just 100.

That gives him a big chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form if the fitting if the blinkers for the first time can spark him back to life.

The stable has also been in good form, so with five places on offer Pivoine looks too well-treated to ignore at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pivoine (28/1 Sky Bet – paying 5 places)