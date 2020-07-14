98 PERV-GRIMS on PILGRIMAGE to UZBEKISTAN

As tourist HOTSPOTS re-open as LOCKDOWN gets eased Daily Sport has learned of a charter flight of PERV-GRIMS from Aberdeen who have made the staggering 2 flight 2 day travel time to UZIBKISTAN to see the EFFIGY of the unknown PERVERT.

98 people packed onto the flight which left Scotland this morning to make the journey to see this GRUBBY old sheet which is said to be akin to an effigy of Jesus to the PERVS making the trip.

One PILGRIM Dougie told Daily Sport “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and the wife who are avid SWINGERS to see the world and meet others whilst learning about the history of SEX.”

It is believed that the 49 couples have paid over £5,000 each to attend this TWISTED PERV-GRIMAGE to see the EFFIGY of the UNKNOWN PERVERT.

Well Sport Readers give me a day in Blackpool with the lights anytime.