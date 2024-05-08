Phase One Of The Masterplan

Chester put on the best card by a country mile this afternoon, and I was intrigued to see Jessica Harrington sending the once raced Passing Phase over from Ireland for the maiden over six furlongs at 2.05pm.

Third, and beaten four lengths at The Curragh on his only start, he would have finished closer had he not missed the break and then met trouble in running, but it is the sixth furlong today that catches my eye for starters.

As a son of Lope De Vega he should be far better suited by the added distance here, and it is noticeable that tom Marquand has been booked to ride after he finished second on market rival Rashabar who well now be ridden by Sean Levey – though whether he had the choice is anybody’s guess!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Passing Phase 2.05pm Chester 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill