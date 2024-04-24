I Fancy This One Strongly

Perth always put on a better than average card and today is no exception though it is competitive stuff, as you would expect.

Lucinda Russell is a trainer who continues on the up and up and she looked to have a sure-fire future winner on her hands in the shape of Fox’s Fancy, only beaten a neck on her sole start this season on heavy ground at Hexham when keeping on well over two miles, she steps up in trip for the 1.50pm and is entitled to do better for her first run in almost exactly a year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fox’s Fancy 1.50pm Perth 11/4 most bookmakers