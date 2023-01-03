Its All About Me In The 3.30pm

Dentley De Mee came close to a win on his first start in 19 months when beaten less than a length here, with the third and only other finisher a long way adrift.

The handicapper has kindly left him on the same mark here which seems pretty generous, and it is far from unreasonable to think he may well improve considerably for the run, which will have blown away a few cobwebs.

Given two months off to recover from those efforts he could be (or should be) spot-on for this, and as he own off this exact rating at Wincanton in February 2021, he has to have a higher than average chance of a second success over fences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dentley De Mee 3.30pm Ffos Las 5/2 William Hill