My Sunday Hero

Some well-bred maidens go to post ahead of the 3.10pm this afternoon in a race that I suspect will provide a few future winners, including Approved Star, Modern Times, and Sardinian Warrior, but I still hope Smart Hero has their beating.

One advantage he brings to the table is a recent run when he was slowly away at Kempton and showing all the signs of inexperience before the penny dropped, which saw him running on to be beaten a neck at the line.

He looked a certainty to learn plenty from the race and if that is the case, he may be able to put that to good use here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Smart Hero 3.10pm Southwell 9/4 Bet365 and William Hill