Varian Filly May Be The Value Call

The Fred Darling has always been seen as a solid 1000 Guineas trial for the fillies, though times change and the last horse to run here and go on to Classic success was fourth place Lahan in 2000, suggesting times have dramatically changed. We have only seen two winning favourites and have a frankly disappointing six runners this year despite its Group Three status, though it still looks a competitive affair.

The hat-trick seeking Regal Jubilee heads the early betting after her Listed win on her final start, but she is officially rated 99 and will need to improve again to get the better of Relief Rally, who won the Lowther Stakes last season (Group Two), and sits next in the betting, while Folgaria intrigues as an unbeaten filly who has won five starts in Italy but has moved to Newmarket with Marco Botti.

It really is a tough one to call but I was very taken with the debut victory of Elmalka who won her only start at Southwell in November. She missed the start that day and looked as green as grass but once the penny dropped, she showed a decent turn of foot to win by a length going away, and if she improves as much as I hope (and she will need to!), then connections can look to the 1000 Guineas next month with relish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Elmalka 2.05pm Newbury 6/1 BetMGM and BetUK