CRACK DEN Closed for not obeying social distancing

Has the world really gone F**KING mad Sport Readers?

Today we hear that a police force in England have closed a CRACK DEN because the drug dealers and JUNKIES weren’t social distancing you just couldn’t make it up.

Not one person was CHARGED with drug offences but 23 people were fined under the SOCIAL DISTANCING laws for not smoking CRACK 2 metres apart in the derelict house they were using as a crack den.

What next you may ask will the next person who MURDERS their partner be let off, only to get 10 years from the ECO LOVERS for disposing of the body in the wrong bin?