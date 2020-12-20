Queen Jessiej our ROYAL tip for victory in Swindon Oaks final at 6/5

The final of the Property 192 Oaks take centre-stage at Swindon on Saturday evening in one of the most famous competitions in the sport. First run in 1927, the competition was held at the London track until 1958, gaining Classic status in September 1939. The race was then held at Harringay Stadium from 1959 until 1987 and then Wimbledon from 1988 to 2012. The Oaks switched again to Belle Vue in 2013, Towcester in 2018 and will now be run at Swindon for the second time this year.

Open to bitches, the competition is run over a distance of 480 metres with the winner taking home £15,000. We have previewed the action with a runner-by-runner guide to the final.

Our top tip for tonight’s final is Queen JessieJ at odds of 6/5

8.27pmSwindon – English Oaks Final – Open Race, 480m [Odds by Star Sports]

Trap One – Lights Out (15/2)

Finished second in the last two rounds of the competition with both efforts proving more than respectable. This draw will suit and she has chances of finishing in the first three, but looks booked for the places at best.

Trap Two – Queen Jessiej (6/5)

A fantastic bitch who holds live claims of capturing the Oaks. Only second in her opening heat, she has roared back to form in the last two rounds. She was simply devastating in the semi-finals when showing good early pace and scoring by five and three-quarter lengths. Those two wins have come in trap one and whilst she reverts back to trap two here, she is a sensational talent who holds live claims here.

Trap Three – Ballymac Trend (33/1)

The outsider of the field. She has been placed in all three of her runs in the competition and ran with plenty of credit against Newinn Liz in the semi-final. However, this demands a career best and others make more appeal.

Trap Four – Baggios Gem (16/1)

Third to Queen Jessiej in the second round, before producing a good display to land her semi-final when leading the whole way with a half-length success. That arguably makes her well-placed to perhaps finish in the placings, but this draw is a major negative.

Trap Five – Fantastical (12/1)

Has produced some fine performances in the competition. She scored by five and three-quarter lengths in the second round and was not disgraced when second to Queen Jessiej in a semi-final last time out. The draw is a slight worry as he would be better suited by the outside box and others are preferred.

Trap Six – Newinn Liz (11/10 favourite)

The market leader for the final. Newinn Liz has looked imperious in the competition so far. She backed up an easy win in the opening round which saw her clock under 28 seconds with a facile success in the second round and then the semi-final. She has the perfect draw and if showing good pace, she deserves her place at the top of the market and could lead her rivals a merry dance here.

Verdict – The Queen to take over the throne

This is a brilliant final. Newinn Liz deserves to head the market having looked sensational in the competition so far with three easy victories. She has the perfect draw in trap six and is a leading player. However, Queen Jessiej is one of the best bitches in training and makes more appeal. She has actually posted a quicker time than Newinn Liz in the competition so far and she is so durable that what trap she is drawn in rarely matters. Her speed from the boxes is magnificent and if she can get to the first bend in front, she will go a long way to being the 2020 Oaks winner.

Selection: 8:27pm Swindon – Queen Jessiej (Trap Two, 6/5)