JAB turned me into a TORY says life long Labour ACTIVIST Lenin Scargill

Following on from Labours MASSIVE defeat in the Hartlepool bi-election DAILY SPORT can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that one of the factors could have been the Covid JAB, after life long LABOUR support and local activist Lenin Scargill contacted us.

Lenin’s Boris Johnson Poster

Lenin 35, whose real name is Rodney Shufflebottom told Daily Sport “Until 2 weeks ago I was as RED as they come, but after my second JAB I started singing TORY anthems and even put a poster of Boris Johnson on my bedroom wall.”

Well obviously there is no SCIENTIFIC evidence to prove Lenin’s story but have any other Sport Readers become RAVING TORIES since their SECOND JAB or has Lenin just finally COME-OUT after being a closet TORY all these years?

Public Health England refused to answer Daily Sport’s questions regarding TORY-ITUS being a known side effect of the JAB, but we’ll leave readers to make their own conclusions.