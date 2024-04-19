BKB™ is looking forward to going to Wales this summer!

The show in Wolverhampton last month was a huge success and we are hoping the Welsh fans will get behind us as well.

We are heading to Cardiff on Saturday, August 17 for BKB 40 and what a show it promises to be!

We are hoping pound-for-pound No 1 Barrie Jones will be topping the bill and there’s sure to be plenty of top fighters on the undercard.

Right from the start, Wales has produced many champions for BKB™

Sean George is the fighter all Welsh bareknuckle boxers look up to. He is in the Hall of Fame and his clash with Jimmy Sweeney was the first superfight of the modern era of bareknuckle boxing.

Dan Chapman has to be one of the best talents we’ve seen in a bareknuckle ring over the last few years, Dan Lerwell is Mr Excitement and then there’s rising stars such as Liam Rees, Johnny Jones and Ash Williams.

Wales really is the top bareknuckle boxing nation in the world.

The country has a population of around three million and four of them are either British or world bareknuckle boxing champions with the world’s leading bareknuckle boxing promoters, BKB™

We are hoping that by bringing the show to Cardiff, we will inspire the next generation of Welsh bareknuckle boxers.

Before we head to Wales, we return to the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, May 4 for BKB 38.

Tickets are selling fast for a show that features the return of Dan Chapman and the collision between all-action fans’ favourites Marko Martinjak and Kevin Greenwood for the vacant world light-heavyweight championship.

BKB 39 is coming together nicely as well and then we are off to sunny Wales!

Don’t forget to keep in touch with all the latest news on out social media pages and subscribe to BKB Fight Pass.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown