Cheltenham Friday Tips: Beat The Judge a bet at 6/1

I thought Beat The Judge ran a a cracker last time out, so off an unchanged mark in what looks a less competitive class 2 affair he makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 2m handicap chase at Cheltenham on Friday (1.50).

Trained by Gary Moore, this five-year-old was a smart hurdler who came good at the the second time of asking over the larger obstacles at Newton Abbot back in July when scoring by 3/4 of a length.

He the followed up in good style on handicap debut at Fontwell when staying on strongly to easily beat Ballywood by nine lengths off a mark of 135.

Beat The Judge then shaped better than the bare result in his hat-trick bid over course and distance last month when an 8 3/4 length third of 13 to Rouge Vif off 142 when sent off the 4/1 favourite.

He travelled well just worst than midfield but his cause was not helped by a couple of slow jumps when trying to make ground and forced out wide.

Beat The Judge then responded well when coming under a drive two from home and after a good jump at the last stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line.

Given how the race panned out I think it was an effort which could be upgraded and this looks a less taxing affair.

I can’t seen any real reason why he should not confirm the form with the re-opposing On The Slopes and Ballywood, who finished behind in fifth and sixth respectively, and Beat The Judge appeals as the type that has more to offer.

He has also won twice and been placed once in four starts in the grade, so looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Beat The Judge (6/1 bet365, BetVictor, Sky Bet)