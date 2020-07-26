We are pleased to welcome 9 times Playboy playmate and 4 times FHM babe the delightful Ana Espinola to Daily Sport.
From: Mexico
Age: 27
Aquarius: ZODIAC SIGN
Birthday: February 16
Measurements: 36-23- 36
Height: 5’
Social Media: @ana_espinola_b
My hobbies are traveling and discovering new cultures, reading, I am always looking something new to learn, I am passionate about everything I do, so I love to take care of my body by staying fit, so fitness and nutrition has always been a top propriety.
Sport Readers should also check out Ana’s new website www.anaespinolaclub.com
Photos by @johanannafate for Daily Sport