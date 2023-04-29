Don’t miss this enthralling CRIME film TRAFFICKING out now

‘Trafficking’ is officially released in the UK now and is available to stream now from Sky Store, Amazon Prime, Virgin Media Store, Apple TV and Google Play. Geordie actor Steve Wraith tipped to be the next Jason Statham stars alongside Michael McKell, Nicholas Ball and Evie Hughes.

A former HITMAN and down-on-his-luck debt collector known only as Requiem saves a young girl after her parents are murdered by an international child trafficking gang operated by The Duke, igniting a deadly game of cat and mouse…

Steve said, ” It was great to work on this film with director Richard John Taylor. We had a lot of fun making the film and I think that shows in the final cut.”

Taylor and Wraith have teamed up with Neil Jackson at Media Arts to bring movie goers a heist film ‘A New Breed Of Criminal’ which is due for release in Summer 2023