A Winner For The King At Newmarket?

Like a child in a sweet shop I will be off to Newmarket this afternoon for the meeting that kick starts the new turf Flat season in my eyes at least. Three-year-old handicaps are never the easiest to solve at this time of year as some will improve more than others, but it was hard not to be impressed with the return to action of Crown Estate who hacked up after making all at Newcastle on the all-weather last month, his first start since begin gelded and a wind operation.

Although well backed that day he is entitled to improve again for his first start in seven months, and if he gets a soft lead again (which I admit is open to question), then a mark of 84 for his handicap debut may underestimate his true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Crown Estate 2.20pm Newmarket 11/1 most bookmakers