Promising Maiden May Have A Lot More To Offer

I suspect Creative Story will go off favourite for the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes at 4.05pm and perhaps rightly so, but he is no good thing despite his debut second, and I will be taking a chance on Kikkuli instead.

Harry Charlton’s Kingman colt has also had the one run, finishing second to Zoum Zoum over this course and distance, beaten two and a half lengths at the line after weaving his way through to try and mount a late challenge.

The winner arrived unbeaten and has gone on to score in Listed class at Saint-Cloud since, while the third won next time out to give the form an above average look to it, and if he is fit enough to do himself justice (the market may give us a clue on that one), then with the stable’s horses in good form her has to have a solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kikkuli 4.05pm Newmarket 5/2 most bookmakers