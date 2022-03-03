Bailey Beast Looks Booked For First Place

If Espoir De Romay strips fitter for his return effort then the forecast odds against (2/1) looks pretty good value regardless.

His overall form stands out here with two wins from four starts last season plus a second to Gold Cup hope Royal Pagaille at Haydock (beaten seven lengths), and a fall at Aintree two out when leading by a couple of lengths in the race won by Chantry House.

Nothing else here can boast that level of form and although he did disappoint when third at Carlisle in October, the step up to three miles is expected to see further improvement, as is this lesser opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Espoir De Romay 2.40pm Kelso 7/4 Bet365, Coral, Betfred, and others