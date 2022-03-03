Each Way Option Could Go Well In Dubai At A Huge Price

A Group One in Dubai with just the one Godolphin runner (Dubai Icon) and a 25/1 shot at that – the World really has gone mad!

Salute The Soldier won this last season for Fawzi Abdulla Nass and will make a bold bid to defend his crown but I think I have a decent each way shout for you here with Bhupat Seemar’s Avant Garde who is currently trading at odds of 20/1 or bigger.

A giant of a horse at 17 hands, his trainer admits he is hard to get fit and he should strip a lot fitter for his recent seventh over a mile here in mid-January.

Slowly away that day, he lost too much at the start to ever have a chance, but was eating up ground late on to be beaten less than eight lengths at the line. With that run under his belt and an added two furlongs here we may see a far better performance, with stablemate Remorse also expected to well and mount a serious challenge.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Avant Garde 1.55pm Meydan (Dubai) 16/1 Paddy Power and Betfair