Charity Horse Could Add More £ To The Coffers

Over hurdles up at Ayr it may be worth giving Nicky Henderson’s Doddiethegreat another chance as he returns to lesser company in the 3.20pm under Nico de Boinville. He returned from over two years off the track with a comfortable win in this class at Ascot last November, he followed that with a good second at Cheltenham before finding the company too hot to handle at both Newbury (fourth in a Class One Premier Handicap) and then at Cheltenham when stepped up to this trip before finishing in 12th place in the Grade One Coral Cup when his jumping left a lot to be desired.

Sure to have been intensively schooled since, it seems fair to suggest the stable’s horses are in far better form recently and if he jumps with fluidity in this lesser contest, he could yet pull off a shock result.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Doddiethegreat 3.20pm Ayr 9/4 Bet365