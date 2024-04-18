Each Way Option May Be Worth A Play

From Newmarket to Newbury is the norm for this week every year and we will start with a long-priced option each way in the six-furlong handicap at 2.12pm. Jane Chapple-Hyam unleashes the eight-year-old Aplomb for his first start of the season here, and he ticks plenty of boxes in this highly competitive event.

He rounded off last season with a third to Momaer at Newmarket on heavy ground last November, and admittedly hasn’t come home in front since 2020, but he has won three handicaps off higher marks than the 80 he suffers now, all over this trip and all on ground with plenty of cut in it. He gets those conditions again here and has gone well fresh before, making him an interesting each way punt, albeit to the smallest of stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aplomb 2.12pm Newbury 20/1 Bet365