Crown At The Head of Affairs

There are plenty in Newmarket who are already on Arabian Crown for the Epsom Derby and if they are right then he really has to win the Classic Trial at 3.35pm.

Third on his debut, the son of Dubawi won all three starts after that including one here over seven furlongs which is a promising statistic. Moving through the ranks from maiden to Listed to Group Three (winning the Zetland Stakes), he looks as if he is in for a good season at the highest level and if he is to head to Surrey with a decent chance then he needs to win this, and do so impressively.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arabian Crown 3.35pm Sandown Evens most bookmakers