Who Witch Where When?

Sandown is the place to be this Friday afternoon, and although I cannot attend in person I can still have a bet – or two!

The Bet365 Mile looks interesting for starters and although I suspect Lord North will go well with a couple of runs under his belt this season, I cannot resist a small each way bet on 33/1 chance Witch Hunter for the Richard Hannon yard whose horses appear to be at the top of their game.

Only rated 5lb behind Lord North but three years younger and more suited by this trip, he won the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last year at this level and at 33/1, if he hits the first two home I will be a happy bunny.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Witch Hunter 3.00pm Sandown 33/1 Ladbrokes