Dad’s Army Namesake All Set For A Big Debut

You will need a good imagination to agree with me on this one and if you do, small stakes are advised as we look for a touch each way on the unraced Sergeant Wilson ahead of his bumper debut in the 5.08pm at Taunton.

A son of Soldier Of Fortune out of a Hernando mare, he went for 22,000 Euros at the sales in summer 2021 and was bought by trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, and races in his colours today.

Nigel knows a good horse when he sees one, and will, I suspect, be looking for a win from the four-year-old before looking to sell him on at a profit.

Eddie Edge rides and claims 10lb off his back leaving him to race off just nine-stone-seven here, and I am hoping for a big run at a big price at the very least from a horse who certainly looks the part on paper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sergeant Wilson 5.08pm Taunton 14/1 Bet365