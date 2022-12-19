Go For Joe At A Decent Price

Something at a bigger price for my second suggestion, and a clear round may well see Joe’s Turn go mighty close in the maiden hurdle at 2.07pm.

The winner of both starts in point-to-points at Ballindenisk and then Monksgrange, the form of the second has worked out well with the runner-up scoring twice since, though he did look a touch slow over hurdles when a nine length third in a Tipperary bumper.

That was perhaps no great shock over two and a quarter miles, but with hurdles to negotiate and an added half mile today, he could surprise a few and run in to a place though naturally, I am hoping for the win instead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Joe’s Turn 2.07pm Fairyhouse 25/1 most bookmakers