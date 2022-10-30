Gordonstoun Could Teach Them A Lesson

Not the best of days but I have dug out a couple at Redcar this afternoon in with chances and no odds-on shots by the look of things either.

Gordonstoun runs in the 1.55pm at Redcar where the four-year-old has to carry 10 stone and top-weight in this one-mile seller.

The winner of his last two races over a furlong shorter, running on strongly each time, he only scored by a neck on heavy ground at Leicester but showed a decent attitude to hold on. That was on heavy ground so he should have no issued with the soft he encounters here, and although he has a bit to find with the likes of Bashful and Cotai Class, he has that winning habit and may well and his hat-trick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gordonstoun 1.55pm Redcar 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair