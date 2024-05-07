Gosden At Chester – You’re Are Having A Laugh

I won’t be bothering with the Chester Vase with so many potential improvers up against a red-hot favourite, but I will be opening the wallet for a bet on the unraced Chortal in the maiden at 4.10pm.

With the Gosden horses running to form and with nine winners in the last two weeks as I write, the son of Golden Horn looks all set for a winning debut after catching the eye in his recent work.

Closely related to plenty of winners, he holds a Royal Ascot entry over a mile and a half, and if he has the speed for this shorter trip, he should give us a good run for our money at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chortal 4.10pm Chester 7/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook