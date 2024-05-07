There Aint Nothing Like A Dame…

With Newton Abbot already at risk and the rains falling down south that could yet make Fontwell a quagmire, it makes sense to focus on Chester this afternoon, one of our quaintest tracks and well worth a visit of you are ever in the area.

The Chester Oaks at 3.05pm looks a cracker, with the winner likely to shorten considerably for next month at Epsom, and I am hoping that will be Galileo Dame will come home in front. Trained by Joseph O’Brien, she won a decent looking maiden at Leopardstown impressively in April and comes here from a long list of possible engagements.

Forest Fairy was very impressive at Southwell when scorching home by an eased down six lengths but the strength of that form is harder to gauge, while Aidan O’Brien has two in here, though both need to step up a few pounds to have a say.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Galileo Dame 3.05pm Chester 3/1 William Hill