Speedy Newcomer Is One to Consider

Meanwhile on the Flat at Beverley this afternoon, word reaches me from Newmarket that the William Haggas yard feel Kallippos is fit enough to do herself justice first time out in the 2.10pm for two-year-olds.

A daughter of Kodiac who cost 38,000 Guineas as a yearling, she could prove to be well bought at that price if she is as speedy as they say, and with the cut in the ground unlikely to be an issue, she could go close in a race full of unknown quantities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kallippos 2.10pm Beverley 2/1 Bet365