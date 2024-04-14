Impact The Bookie’s Profit

Windsor on a Monday is a sign that the Flat racing season is beginning to move up a gear to me and if Maximum Impactis ready to roll on his first start of the season, we could have a nice early winner in the 2.20pm.

The son of Havana Grey won two of his five starts as a two-year-old, taking a five-furlong novice at Leicester first time up and a Class Two Conditions Stakes at Ascot in May.

Not at the same level in his next three runs with defeats in Listed and Group Two company before weakening over six furlongs on soft ground at Salisbury, he has moved stables from Alice Haynes to George Scott over the winter and drops into Class Four for his handicap debut this afternoon.

Add a first-time hood and the fact that the stables horses are running to form and we have every reason to feel positive, and he may tun out to be a pretty decent sprinter at this level and above as a three-year-old.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Maximum Impact 2.20pm Windsor 9/2 most bookmakers