Improving Filly Could Brighten Our Day

Tom Marquand heads to Kempton with a decent looking book of rides, hopefully headed by Sunfall, the William Haggas trained daughter of Twilight Son who came home a promising fourth on her only start at Newcastle last November.

Slowly away that day and looking as if the education would do her the world of good, she ran on through beaten horses to come home a six length fourth, but showed plenty of promise for the future.

If she has improved as hoped for the run and for a few more months off to mature, she may yet prove too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sunfall 6.00pm Kempton 7/4 888Sport.com