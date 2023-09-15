It’s Sunday – Be Kind

One from Musselburgh to round off the afternoon and if Charlie Johnston has Yorkindness in good sorts, then he is hard to oppose in the 5.10pm.

Last time out the four-year-old won his fourth race of the season when strolling home at York by eight lengths under Joe Fanning (who rides again today) after making all the running, and if he can slip this bigger field a 5lb penalty may not stop him following up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Yorkindness 5.10pm Musselburgh 3/1 Bet365 and William Hill